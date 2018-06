On the first day of training for parachute jumping, Akpos listened intensively to the instructor. He told them to start preparing for landing when they are at 300 feet.Akpos wondered and asked, "How am I supposed to know when I'm at 300 feet?""That's a good question. Said the instructor, when you get to 300 feet, you can recognize the faces of the people on the ground."After pondering his answer, Akpos asked, "What happens if there's no one there I know?”