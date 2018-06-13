Jun 13, 2018, 11:24 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
School jokes: Akpos got up to read
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: School jokes: Akpos got up to read (Read 268 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
School jokes: Akpos got up to read
«
on:
Aug 03, 2015, 07:04 AM »
The Teacher had asked the class to write an essay about an unusual event that happened during the past week.
Akpos got up to read his. It began, "My daddy fell in well last week."
"Good Lord!" the teacher exclaimed. "Is he OK?"
"He must be," said Akpos. "He stopped calling for help yesterday."
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
School jokes: Akpos got up to read
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2