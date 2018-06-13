Pages: [1]   Go Down

School jokes: Akpos got up to read
Aug 03, 2015
The Teacher had asked the class to write an essay about an unusual event that happened during the past week.

Akpos got up to read his.  It began, "My daddy fell in well last week."

"Good Lord!" the teacher exclaimed. "Is he OK?"

"He must be," said Akpos. "He stopped calling for help yesterday."
