Short Joke: Area police visited Akpos
Following a recent crime in the area police visited Akpos to ask him some questions
about what he saw, Police knocked on his door.

Akpos: Who is there?

Police: Police

Akpos: What do you want?

Police: We want to talk.

Akpos: How many of you are there?

Police: we are Two.

Akpos: So talk with each other.
