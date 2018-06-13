Jun 13, 2018, 11:24 PM
Short Joke: Area police visited Akpos
Topic: Short Joke: Area police visited Akpos (Read 290 times)
Short Joke: Area police visited Akpos
Following a recent crime in the area police visited Akpos to ask him some questions
about what he saw, Police knocked on his door.
Akpos: Who is there?
Police: Police
Akpos: What do you want?
Police: We want to talk.
Akpos: How many of you are there?
Police: we are Two.
Akpos: So talk with each other.
