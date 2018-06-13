Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Akpos got an ‘F’ in Math
Akpos returned from school and saying he got an 'F' in Math.

"Why?" asked his father.

"The teacher asked 'What is 2x3?' I said '6'"

"But that's right!” said his dad, upset at the injustice.

"Then she asked me 'What is 3x2?'"

"What's the f*cking difference?" asked his dad.

Akpos replied "That's exactly what I said!"
