Jun 13, 2018, 11:20 PM
Topic: School Joke: Akpos got an 'F' in Math (Read 398 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
School Joke: Akpos got an ‘F’ in Math
«
on:
Aug 03, 2015, 08:33 PM
Akpos returned from school and saying he got an 'F' in Math.
"Why?" asked his father.
"The teacher asked 'What is 2x3?' I said '6'"
"But that's right!” said his dad, upset at the injustice.
"Then she asked me 'What is 3x2?'"
"What's the f*cking difference?" asked his dad.
Akpos replied "That's exactly what I said!"
Logged
