School Joke: Teacher asked Akpos a question
Teacher: If a lion is chasing you, what would you do?

Akpos: I'd climb a tree.

Teacher: if the lion climbs a tree?

Akpos: I will jump in the lake and swim.

Teacher: if the lion also jumps in the water and swims after you?

Akpos: Teacher, are you on my side or on the lion's?
