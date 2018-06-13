Jun 13, 2018, 11:23 PM
Author
Topic: School Joke: Akpos immediately raises his hand (Read 543 times)
School Joke: Akpos immediately raises his hand
«
on:
Aug 03, 2015, 08:47 PM »
On the first day in Class for the new Teacher
the teacher started by saying
"Please sit quietly class, if you want to ask something, raise your hand".
Akpos immediately raises his hand.
Teacher: You want to ask something?
Akpos: No. Just checking how the system works
