School Joke: Akpos immediately raises his hand
On the first day in Class for the new Teacher

the teacher started by saying

"Please sit quietly class, if you want to ask something, raise your hand".

Akpos immediately raises his hand.

Teacher: You want to ask something?

Akpos: No. Just checking how the system works
