Jun 13, 2018, 11:22 PM
Hilarious Joke: Akpos went to a driving test
«
on:
Aug 04, 2015, 06:57 AM
Akpos went to a driving test where he will get his driver’s license if he passed.
He gets into the car and immediately the instructor says to Akpos: "You have failed".
Akpos: But why sir? I just got into the car.
Instructor: Yes, but you sat on the back seat.
