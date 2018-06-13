Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party

Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party
« on: Aug 04, 2015, 07:01 AM »
Ochuko was driving Akpos to a Birthday party when unexpectedly the car stops.

Akpos asked Ochuko, What has happened?

Ochuko answered "We ran out of petrol",

Akpos replies with a relief:

Wow, you know so much about cars. If it was me, driving, I wouldn't have had an idea to stop the car.
