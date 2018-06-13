Jun 13, 2018, 11:20 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party (Read 380 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party
«
on:
Aug 04, 2015, 07:01 AM »
Ochuko was driving Akpos to a Birthday party when unexpectedly the car stops.
Akpos asked Ochuko, What has happened?
Ochuko answered "We ran out of petrol",
Akpos replies with a relief:
Wow, you know so much about cars. If it was me, driving, I wouldn't have had an idea to stop the car.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Comedy Joke: Ochuko was driving to a Birthday party
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2