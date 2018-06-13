Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Learning multisyllabic words
One day in the class Akpos teacher decided they were going to learn multisyllabic words,

Teacher: class. Does anyone have an example of a multisyllabic word?"

Akpos waves his hand, "Me, teacher! Oh, me, me, me, me!"

The teacher smiles and says, "Alright, Akpos, what is your multisyllabic word?"

Little Johnny says, "Mas-tur-bate."

The teacher is taken aback, but she manages to smile and says, "Wow, Akpos, that's a mouthful."

Akpos says, "No, ma'am, you're thinking of a blow job. I'm talking about jerking off.
