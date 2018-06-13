Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Medical Joke: Akpos with two burnt ears went to his doctor  (Read 345 times)

yetadem

Medical Joke: Akpos with two burnt ears went to his doctor
« on: Aug 04, 2015, 08:19 AM »
Akpos with two burnt ears went to his doctor.

The doctor asked him "What happened?"

Akpos answered, "I was ironing my shirt and the phone rang, but instead of picking up the phone I accidentally picked up the iron and stuck it to my ear."

"Oh Dear!" the doctor exclaimed in disbelief. "But what happened to your other ear?"

Akpos: "The person called back".
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 