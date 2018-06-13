Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos  (Read 415 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos
« on: Aug 04, 2015, 08:35 AM »
Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos from Delta when suddenly their bus had a big accident, Ochuko was crying: O God! I have lost my left hand?

Akpos: Control yourself my friend. See that man. He has lost
his head. Is he crying?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 