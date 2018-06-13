Jun 13, 2018, 11:21 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos (Read 415 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos
«
on:
Aug 04, 2015, 08:35 AM »
Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos from Delta when suddenly their bus had a big accident, Ochuko was crying: O God! I have lost my left hand?
Akpos: Control yourself my friend. See that man. He has lost
his head. Is he crying?
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Akpos and Ochuko were travelling to Lagos
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2