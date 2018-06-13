One day while Akpos was out driving, he ran into a truck. The truck's driver made him pull over into a parking lot and get out of the car. He took a piece of chalk and drew a circle on the pavement. He told him to stand in the middle and not leave the circle. Furious, he went over to his car and slashed the tires.Akpos started laughing. This made the man angrier so he smashed his wind shield. This time the Akpos laughed even harder. The truck driver broke all of Akpos windows and keyed his car. Akpos is now laughing even harder, so the truck driver asks him what's so funny. Akpos giggled and replied, "When you weren't looking, I stepped out of the circle three times!"