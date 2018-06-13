Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes of the Day: Akpos asks his mother her age.  (Read 385 times)

yetadem

Jokes of the Day: Akpos asks his mother her age.
« on: Aug 04, 2015, 09:34 AM »
Akpos asks his mother her age.

She replies, "Gentlemen don't ask ladies that question."

Akpos then asks his mother how much she weighs.

Again his mother replies, "Gentlemen don't ask ladies that question."

He then asks, "Why did Daddy leave you?"

To this, the mother says, "You shouldn't ask that," and sends him to his room.


On the way, Akpos trips over his mother's purse. When he picks it up, her driver's license falls out.

Akpos runs back into the room. "I know all about you now. You are 36 years old, weigh 127 pounds and Daddy left you because you got an 'F' in intercourse!"
