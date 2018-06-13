Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Akpos went to a driving test

Hilarious Joke: Akpos went to a driving test
Akpos went to a driving test where he will get his driver’s license if he passed.

He gets into the car and immediately the instructor says to Akpos: "You have failed".

Akpos: But why sir? I just got into the car.

Instructor: Yes, but you sat on the back seat.
