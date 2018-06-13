Akpos found himself sitting next to a Lawyer on an airplane. The lawyer just kept bugging Akpos wanting him to play a game of intelligence.Finally, the lawyer offered him 10 to 1 odds, and said every time Akpos could not answer one of his questions, he owed him $5, but every time he could not answer his, he'd give him back $50 The lawyer figured he could not lose, and Akpos reluctantly accepted.The lawyer first asked, "What is the distance between the Earth and the nearest star?" Without saying a word Akpos handed him $5 then Akpos asked, "What goes up a hill with 3 legs and comes back down the hill with 4 legs?" Well, the lawyer looked puzzled. He took several hours, looking up everything he could on his laptop and even placing numerous air-to-ground phone calls trying to find the answer.Finally, angry and frustrated, he gave up and paid Akpos $50 Akpos took the money without comment, but the lawyer insisted, "What is the answer to your question?" Without saying a word, Akpos handed him $5.