Akpos was driving above speed limit; he got to an Army checkpoint without slowing down, so they told him to park his car and ordered him to carry 1,000 blocks from one Side of the road to the other side.After carrying 990 blocks, Akpos noticed that their Oga at the top was his Primary School classmate, so Akpos went to complain to him, The oga at the top was really angry with what his Boys did to his Long time classmate, So he asked Akpos "have you started carrying the blocks?"Akpos answered ''I have carried 990 already,The oga said" Please don't be angry, 'RETURN THEM BACK TO WHERE YOU CARRIED THEM'