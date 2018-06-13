Akpos was really in love with Ekaite, but he never had the courage to tell her. One night, at around 10pm, he summoned some courage and sent Ekaite an sms saying, "I love you so much, I wanna date u. Please reply and tell me how u feels"A few seconds later he received a message alert on his phone. He was sooo scared and tensed to open it that night, so he decided not to check the reply until in the morning when he is less tensed.When he woke up d next day, he said his prayers, did his morning chores, brushed his teeth, ate his breakfast, took his bath, combed his hair, then climbed back to his bed and gently picked uphis phone to read the message. So he started reading.......:(Dear customer you have insufficient balance to complete your request. kindly recharge your account and try again).