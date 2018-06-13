Akpos wrote a letter to Ekaite from AmericaDear Sweetheart:I can’t send my salary this month, so I am sending 100 kisses.You are my sweetheartYour husbandAkposEkaite replied back after 3 days to her Akpos:Dearest sweetheart,Thank you for your 100 kisses, I am sending the expenses details.1. The Mallam agreed on 2 kisses for one month’s milk.2. Our neighbour Ochuko agreed to pay the electricity bills after 7 kisses.3. The landlord is coming every day and taking two or three kisses instead of the rent.4. Supermarket owner did not accept kisses, so I gave him some other items5. Other expenses 45 kissesPlease don’t worry about me, I have a remaining balance of 30 kisses and I hope I can manage them this month.Your Sweet HeartEkaite