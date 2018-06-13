Akpos wrote a letter to Ekaite from America
Dear Sweetheart:
I can’t send my salary this month, so I am sending 100 kisses.
You are my sweetheart
Your husband
Akpos
Ekaite replied back after 3 days to her Akpos:
Dearest sweetheart,
Thank you for your 100 kisses, I am sending the expenses details.
1. The Mallam agreed on 2 kisses for one month’s milk.
2. Our neighbour Ochuko agreed to pay the electricity bills after 7 kisses.
3. The landlord is coming every day and taking two or three kisses instead of the rent.
4. Supermarket owner did not accept kisses, so I gave him some other items
5. Other expenses 45 kisses
Please don’t worry about me, I have a remaining balance of 30 kisses and I hope I can manage them this month.
Your Sweet Heart
Ekaite