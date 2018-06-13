Pages: [1]   Go Down

Best jokes of the Day: Akpos wrote a letter to Ekaite from America

Best jokes of the Day: Akpos wrote a letter to Ekaite from America
« on: Aug 05, 2015, 05:15 PM »
Akpos wrote a letter to Ekaite from America

Dear Sweetheart:

I can’t send my salary this month, so I am sending 100 kisses.

You are my sweetheart

Your husband

Akpos


Ekaite replied back after 3 days to her Akpos:

Dearest sweetheart,


Thank you for your 100 kisses, I am sending the expenses details.

1. The Mallam agreed on 2 kisses for one month’s milk.

2. Our neighbour Ochuko agreed to pay the electricity bills after 7 kisses.

3. The landlord is coming every day and taking two or three kisses instead of the rent.

4. Supermarket owner did not accept kisses, so I gave him some other items

5. Other expenses 45 kisses

Please don’t worry about me, I have a remaining balance of 30 kisses and I hope I can manage them this month.

Your Sweet Heart

Ekaite
