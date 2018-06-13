Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One Liner Joke: Akpos sent Ochuko a text message  (Read 479 times)

yetadem

One Liner Joke: Akpos sent Ochuko a text message
« on: Aug 05, 2015, 05:22 PM »
Akpos sent Ochuko a text message

"Friendship is all about sharing. That's why I'm sending you half of the recharge card l bought; 4321384.I know you'll say thank you, but don't mention it, what are friends for"?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 