Jun 13, 2018, 11:17 PM
Crazy Joke: Akpos was having intercourse with Ekaite
Crazy Joke: Akpos was having intercourse with Ekaite
Crazy Joke: Akpos was having intercourse with Ekaite
Aug 06, 2015, 07:33 AM
Akpos was having intercourse with Ekaite when she realised he was not wearing condom. She asked him, "You are not wearing condom"?
Akpos answered "Yes". She said "hope you don’t have HIV/AIDS. Akpos "NO" girl: "thank God, I don’t want to get that thing again. Akpos fainted.
