Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Akpos managed to come home

Hilarious Joke: Akpos managed to come home
« on: Aug 06, 2015, 07:51 AM »
Akpos managed to come home from a Friday night party very drunk and was struggling to open his door with his key.

His neighbour asked him "sir can I help you open the door?"

Akpos replied "don't worry, just help me hold the house straight, I can open the door"
