Short Joke: A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding
Short Joke: A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding
Short Joke: A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding
Aug 08, 2015
A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding and asked if he could see his license.
Akpos replied, I wish you guys could get your act together.
Just yesterday you take away my license and today you want me to show it to you?
