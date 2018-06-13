Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding
A police officer stopped Akpos for speeding and asked if he could see his license.

Akpos replied, I wish you guys could get your act together.

Just yesterday you take away my license and today you want me to show it to you?
