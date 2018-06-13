Akpos: Rose up his handTeacher: so Akpos is the most intelligent student I have in this class? So there is nobody else to answer the question except Akpos?(there was no reply from the students)Teacher: ok now Akpos, use this cane and flog them ten strokes of cane each....Akpos: full of happiness gave all the student ten hot strokes of cane....Teacher: oyaa my dear Akpos tell this dumb student who a pharmacist is...Akpos: A Pharmacist is a farmer who assists people.lol if you were among the students Akpos flogged what will you do to him?