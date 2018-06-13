Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: who is a pharmacist?
Akpos: Rose up his hand

Teacher: so Akpos is the most intelligent student I have in this class? So there is nobody else to answer the question except Akpos?

(there was no reply from the students)

Teacher: ok now Akpos, use this cane and flog them ten strokes of cane each....

Akpos: full of happiness gave all the student ten hot strokes of cane....

Teacher: oyaa my dear Akpos tell this dumb student who a pharmacist is...

Akpos: A Pharmacist is a farmer who assists people.

lol if you were among the students Akpos flogged what will you do to him?
