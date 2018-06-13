Akpos comes home from school one day and asked his mother what "shit" meant.Thinking fast she replied "food on the table".Next day Akpos comes home and asks his mother what does "son of a bitch" mean.Again, thinking fast again she says "It's a priest".Next day Akpos comes home and asked what does "f*cking'" mean. She says it means "getting dressed".That same night a priest was coming over for dinner. Akpos has just finished setting the table when he hears the doorbell ring.He yells "got it". He opens the door and says "Hey son of a bitch shits on the table and mom and dad are upstairs fuckin'".