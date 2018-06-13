Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite  (Read 471 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite
« on: Aug 08, 2015, 08:39 AM »
Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite. He told her to stick her head out the window and see if the blinker worked.

She stuck her head out and said, "Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes.

lol this two people are meant to be together.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 