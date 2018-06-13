Jun 13, 2018, 11:20 PM
Crazy Joke: Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite
Topic: Crazy Joke: Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite
Crazy Joke: Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite
Akpos was driving in his car with Ekaite. He told her to stick her head out the window and see if the blinker worked.
She stuck her head out and said, "Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes.
lol this two people are meant to be together.
