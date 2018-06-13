Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Akpos took Ekaite to her first football game  (Read 449 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Akpos took Ekaite to her first football game
« on: Aug 08, 2015, 08:49 AM »
Akpos took Ekaite to her first football game. They had great seats right behind their team's bench. After the game, he asked her how she liked the experience. "Oh, I really liked it," she replied, but I just couldn't understand why they were killing each other over 25 cents.

 "Dumbfounded, her date asked, "What do you mean?" "Well, they flipped a coin, one team got it, and then for the rest of the game, all they kept screaming was, 'Get the quarterback! Get the quarterback!' I'm like, hello? It's only 25 cents!"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 