Short Joke: Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?
« on: Aug 08, 2015, 08:33 PM »
Akpos and his class were on a field trip to their local police station where they saw pictures tacked to a bulletin board of the 10 most wanted criminals.

Akpos pointed to a picture and asked if it really was the photo of a wanted person.

'Yes,' said the policeman.

Akpos: 'Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?'.

lol Akpos is very funny
