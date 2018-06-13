Jun 13, 2018, 11:23 PM
The InfoStride Forum
Go Down
Author
Topic: Short Joke: Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Short Joke: Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?
«
on:
Aug 08, 2015, 08:33 PM
Akpos and his class were on a field trip to their local police station where they saw pictures tacked to a bulletin board of the 10 most wanted criminals.
Akpos pointed to a picture and asked if it really was the photo of a wanted person.
'Yes,' said the policeman.
Akpos: 'Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?'.
lol Akpos is very funny
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Why didn't you keep him when you took his picture?
