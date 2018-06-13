Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Akpos and Ekaite were walking in the park

Short Joke: Akpos and Ekaite were walking in the park
Akpos and Ekaite were walking in the park, Akpos saw a dead bird and said to Ekaite "Aw, look at that dead bird." Ekaite looked up and says,

"Where?"

