Short Joke: I hate to see you standing there all by yourself
A new teacher was trying to make use of her psychology courses. She started her class by saying, 'Everyone who thinks they're stupid, stand up!' After a few seconds,

Akpos stood up.

The teacher said,

'Do you think you're stupid? Akpos replied, 'No, ma, but I hate to see you standing there all by yourself.
