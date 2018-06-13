Akpos stuck his head into a barber's shop and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"The barber looked around the shop full of customers and said, “About 2hours." Akpos left.A few days later the same Akpos stuck his head in the door and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"The barber looked around at the shop and said, "About 3 hours." Akpos left.A week later, Akpos stuck his head in the shop and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"The barber looked around the shop and said, "About an hour only." Akpos left.The barber turned to a friend and said, "Ochuko, please do me a favour, follow that guy and see where he goes.He keeps asking how long he has to wait for a haircut, but then he never comes back".A little while later, Ochuko returned to the shop, laughing hysterically.The barber asked, "So where does that guy go whenever he leaveshere?"Ochuko (laughing) “To your wife at home."