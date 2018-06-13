Akpos stuck his head into a barber's shop and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"
The barber looked around the shop full of customers and said, “About 2hours." Akpos left.
A few days later the same Akpos stuck his head in the door and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"
The barber looked around at the shop and said, "About 3 hours." Akpos left.
A week later, Akpos stuck his head in the shop and asked, "How long before I can get a haircut?"
The barber looked around the shop and said, "About an hour only." Akpos left.
The barber turned to a friend and said, "Ochuko, please do me a favour, follow that guy and see where he goes.
He keeps asking how long he has to wait for a haircut, but then he never comes back".
A little while later, Ochuko returned to the shop, laughing hysterically.
The barber asked, "So where does that guy go whenever he leaves
here?"
Ochuko (laughing) “To your wife at home."