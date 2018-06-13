Girl: I'm warning you, my Mummy is coming back soon...AKPOS: But I'm not doing anything...Girl: That's why I'm warning you, Hurry upCASHIER: This is the 5th movie ticket you've bought tonight Sir, Why?AKPOS: Yes, that Idiot at the entrance keeps tearing itTEACHER: What's your favourite flower?AKPOS: Chrysanthemum...TEACHER: Spell it...AKPOS: I was joking o. My favourite flower is Rose R-O-S-ETwo Girls were sitting at a club. One was ugly and the other one was beautiful. Akpos walked straight to the ugly girl.Akpos: Hello! Ugly girl: Hi!!Akpos: Wanna dance?Ugly Girl: Yes (excited)Akpos: OK, Go and dance, I wanna talk to your friend.Papa Akpos: My pikin say you drive am commot for school, Wetin he do?Akpos ‘Teacher: - Your son is not brilliant at all, he can’t even spell "LION" ...Papa Akpos : Ah Ah...You know say na SMALL pikin......You for tell am make he spell SMALL ANIMAL like " MOSQUITO"......Teacher: Behind every successful man there is a woman. What do we learn from this?Akpos: We should stop wasting time in studies and find that WOMANTeacher: Make a Sentence with BigAkpos: The Ram Is BigTeacher: Make it longerAkpos: The Ram is big oooooooOPERATOR: 911, what's your emergency?AKPOS: Two girls are fighting over me..OPERATOR: So?..AKPOS: The ugly one is winning.Teacher: Who can state one diff btw a Bird and a Fly?Akpos: A bird can fly, but a fly cannot bird.Ochuko: Akpos, where have you been?Akpos: Watching a football match?Ochuko: Who played?Akpos: Ivory coast vs Cote d ivoire