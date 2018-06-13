Girl: I'm warning you, my Mummy is coming back soon...
AKPOS: But I'm not doing anything...
Girl: That's why I'm warning you, Hurry up
CASHIER: This is the 5th movie ticket you've bought tonight Sir, Why?
AKPOS: Yes, that Idiot at the entrance keeps tearing it
TEACHER: What's your favourite flower?
AKPOS: Chrysanthemum...
TEACHER: Spell it...
AKPOS: I was joking o. My favourite flower is Rose R-O-S-E
Two Girls were sitting at a club. One was ugly and the other one was beautiful. Akpos walked straight to the ugly girl.
Akpos: Hello! Ugly girl: Hi!!
Akpos: Wanna dance?
Ugly Girl: Yes (excited)
Akpos: OK, Go and dance, I wanna talk to your friend.
Papa Akpos: My pikin say you drive am commot for school, Wetin he do?
Akpos ‘Teacher: - Your son is not brilliant at all, he can’t even spell "LION" ...
Papa Akpos : Ah Ah...You know say na SMALL pikin......You for tell am make he spell SMALL ANIMAL like " MOSQUITO"......
Teacher: Behind every successful man there is a woman. What do we learn from this?
Akpos: We should stop wasting time in studies and find that WOMAN
Teacher: Make a Sentence with Big
Akpos: The Ram Is Big
Teacher: Make it longer
Akpos: The Ram is big ooooooo
OPERATOR: 911, what's your emergency?
AKPOS: Two girls are fighting over me..
OPERATOR: So?..
AKPOS: The ugly one is winning.
Teacher: Who can state one diff btw a Bird and a Fly?
Akpos: A bird can fly, but a fly cannot bird.
Ochuko: Akpos, where have you been?
Akpos: Watching a football match?
Ochuko: Who played?
Akpos: Ivory coast vs Cote d ivoire