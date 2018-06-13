Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: 10 Akpos jokes  (Read 569 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: 10 Akpos jokes
« on: Aug 10, 2015, 07:01 AM »
Girl: I'm warning you, my Mummy is coming back soon...

AKPOS: But I'm not doing anything...

Girl: That's why I'm warning you, Hurry up

CASHIER: This is the 5th movie ticket you've bought tonight Sir, Why?

AKPOS: Yes, that Idiot at the entrance keeps tearing it

TEACHER: What's your favourite flower?

AKPOS: Chrysanthemum...

TEACHER: Spell it...

AKPOS: I was joking o. My favourite flower is Rose R-O-S-E

Two Girls were sitting at a club. One was ugly and the other one was beautiful. Akpos walked straight to the ugly girl.

Akpos: Hello! Ugly girl: Hi!!

Akpos: Wanna dance?

Ugly Girl: Yes (excited)

Akpos: OK, Go and dance, I wanna talk to your friend.

Papa Akpos: My pikin say you drive am commot for school, Wetin he do?

Akpos ‘Teacher: - Your son is not brilliant at all, he can’t even spell "LION" ...

Papa Akpos : Ah Ah...You know say na SMALL pikin......You for tell am make he spell SMALL ANIMAL like " MOSQUITO"......

Teacher: Behind every successful man there is a woman. What do we learn from this?

Akpos: We should stop wasting time in studies and find that WOMAN

Teacher: Make a Sentence with Big

Akpos: The Ram Is Big

Teacher: Make it longer

Akpos: The Ram is big ooooooo

OPERATOR: 911, what's your emergency?
 
AKPOS: Two girls are fighting over me..

OPERATOR: So?..

AKPOS: The ugly one is winning.

Teacher: Who can state one diff btw a Bird and a Fly?

Akpos: A bird can fly, but a fly cannot bird.

Ochuko: Akpos, where have you been?

Akpos: Watching a football match?

Ochuko: Who played?

Akpos: Ivory coast  vs Cote d ivoire


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 