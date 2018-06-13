1. Don’t dare talk in front of my back
2. 1 2 3, both of you get out of my class!
3. Take 5cm wire of my length
4. All of you stand in a straight circle
5. Be quiet… the principal just passed away
6. Why are you looking at the monkeys outside when I am here?
7. I have 3 daughters, they are all girls
8. Did you see me on the radio yesterday?
9. Everybody is entitles to 1 ball of ken key and 1 ball of fish
10. Stop making noise like empty sardine tins of milk
11. The son of the man is a boy
12. This is your permanent place, sit here for the mean time
13. Take the lead and follow me
14. I would rather kill myself than commit suicide.