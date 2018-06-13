1. Don’t dare talk in front of my back2. 1 2 3, both of you get out of my class!3. Take 5cm wire of my length4. All of you stand in a straight circle5. Be quiet… the principal just passed away6. Why are you looking at the monkeys outside when I am here?7. I have 3 daughters, they are all girls8. Did you see me on the radio yesterday?9. Everybody is entitles to 1 ball of ken key and 1 ball of fish10. Stop making noise like empty sardine tins of milk11. The son of the man is a boy12. This is your permanent place, sit here for the mean time13. Take the lead and follow me14. I would rather kill myself than commit suicide.