Funniest Joke: Things Nigerians say

Funniest Joke: Things Nigerians say
« on: Aug 11, 2015, 08:06 AM »
1. Don’t dare talk in front of my back

2. 1 2 3, both of you get out of my class!

3. Take 5cm wire of my length

4. All of you stand in a straight circle

5. Be quiet… the principal just passed away

6. Why are you looking at the monkeys outside when I am here?

7. I have 3 daughters, they are all girls

8. Did you see me on the radio yesterday?

9. Everybody is entitles to 1 ball of ken key and 1 ball of fish

10. Stop making noise like empty sardine tins of milk

11. The son of the man is a boy

12. This is your permanent place, sit here for the mean time

13. Take the lead and follow me

14. I would rather kill myself than commit suicide.
