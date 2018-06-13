Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: white girl sees a guy she likes on social media

Hilarious Joke: white girl sees a guy she likes on social media
Aug 11, 2015
White girl sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi

Guy: may I know a bit about you?

Girl: Oh certainly, I am Samantha, I'm 27, I work as a system analyst with Dell, I am single with one adorable daughter. I live at Crown Heights, New York in my own apartment... You?
 
African babe sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi

Guy; Babe you look good. May I know a little about you?

Babe: What about me do you want to know?

Guy: What's your name?

Babe: Can't you see it on my profile?

Guy: How old are you?

Babe: guess...

Guy: What do you do for a living?

Babe: See JAMB question o!

Guy: well I guess I should just leave you since you really don't wanna tell me anything about you

Babe: It's like you're hot-tempered! Abeg o!!!
