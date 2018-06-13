White girl sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi
Guy: may I know a bit about you?
Girl: Oh certainly, I am Samantha, I'm 27, I work as a system analyst with Dell, I am single with one adorable daughter. I live at Crown Heights, New York in my own apartment... You?
African babe sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi
Guy; Babe you look good. May I know a little about you?
Babe: What about me do you want to know?
Guy: What's your name?
Babe: Can't you see it on my profile?
Guy: How old are you?
Babe: guess...
Guy: What do you do for a living?
Babe: See JAMB question o!
Guy: well I guess I should just leave you since you really don't wanna tell me anything about you
Babe: It's like you're hot-tempered! Abeg o!!!