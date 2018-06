Akpos goes for an HIV test in the morning and comes back in two hours later beaming with smiles. He quickly visited his girlfriend…AKPOS: Baby, I went for an HIV test this morning.GIRL: Really honey?AKPOS: Yeah and I’m so happy, wish it can be like this foreverThey both had intercourse that moment.An hour later…GIRL: Oh honey, I’m so happy you did your HIV test today. So tell me, what did they say?AKPOS: Nothing. The centre was closed.