“This is Captain Akpos speaking, on behalf of my crew and me. I’d like to welcome you on board flight 633 from New York to Lagos. “We are on the air above 36,000 feet across the Atlantic Ocean.If you look outside the window, you will see that the wing has fallen off and the engine is on fire.“If you look down the window, you will see a little yellow boat on the ocean. Inside the boat are 3 people waving at you, that’s me, the Co-pilot and your Air hostess.This is a recorded message. Have a good flight!”