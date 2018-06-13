Akpos’ wife wanted to know how her husband would react if she left without telling him where she had gone.She decided to write him a letter saying she was tired of him and didn’t want to live with him anymore. After writing the letter, she put it on the table in the bedroom and then climbed under the bed to hide until her husband got home.When Akpos eventually came back home, he saw the letter on the table and read it. After a few moments of silence, he picked up the pen and added something to the letter.Then he started to get changed, while listening to happy tunes and singing and dancing.Akpos grabbed his phone and dialled a number. His wife listened from under the bed as he started chatting to someone.“Hey babe, I’m just changing clothes then I will join you,” he said. “As for the other fool, it finally dawned on her that I was fooling around on her and left. I was really wrong to have married her; I wish you and me had met earlier. See you soon, honey!”Then he hung up and walked out of the room. In tears and very upset, Akpos’s wife climbed out from under the bed and stumbled over to read what her seemingly unfaithful husband had written on the end of her letter. Through teary eyes, she read: “I could see your feet you idiot, I am going out to buy bread.”