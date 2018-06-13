Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Wife's Query
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife:

Wife: You smell of woman’s perfume; where did you get it?

Akpos: From the woman I was squeezed within the taxi.

Wife: What about the lipstick on your mouth?

Akpos: Oh that one? I got it from Sandra whom I was congratulating for passing her exam.

Wife: What about the used condoms in your pocket?

Akpos: Hey leave me alone don’t ask me silly questions. I want to sleep!!...

Wife: (Crying.) This is not fair coz when I use them I don’t bring them home.

Akpos: (Waking up angry). What did you say?

Wife: Leave me alone I want to sleep...
