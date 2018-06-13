Akpos sent the following letter this morning: I have been dating her for over four months now and everything was going fine until this morning when I decided to invite her to my place. And she came!When we were together, her phone rang but she refused to pick her call, and I ask her why she didn’t pick, she said nothing.I checked who was calling her, I saw ‘Sterling Bank calling’, and I begged her to pick, maybe the bank wants to give her money.After that another call entered, ‘GTB calling’, she ignored it, UBA followed, and I picked it but the person didn’t talk so I cut the call.A minute later, First Bank call entered, she put it on hold, when Zenith Bank called, she shouted at Zenith Bank.An hour later, one call entered her phone singing a Lionel Richie song, I check and I saw ‘Central Bank’ (CBN), she picked it and answered the call sweetly.Later when I asked her, she said that her Uncle who is working there was the one that wished to speak with her through the office line.Few minutes later, World Bank call entered and she was so happy to pick the call. After she had finished receiving the call I picked up my phone to flash her number. Guess what I saw? Community Bank.