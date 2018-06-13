Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: Physics Class  (Read 307 times)

School Joke: Physics Class
« on: Aug 16, 2015, 08:34 AM »
Physics teacher: Isaac Newton was sitting under a tree when an apple fell on his head and he discovered gravity. Isn’t that wonderful?

Akpos: Yes sir, if he had been sitting in class looking at books like us, he wouldn’t have discovered anything.
