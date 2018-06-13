Pages: [1]   Go Down

Akpos Joke: Bad Network
Akpos’ Whatsapp chat with his girlfriend:

Girlfriend: Good morning sweetheart.

Akpos: Good morning darling. (sending failed)

Girlfriend: Why don’t you want to reply my message, don’t you have my time?

Akpos: I have tried to reply but the network is poor! (sending failed)

Girlfriend: If you don’t love me; ignore my message, if you really love me; reply me.

Akpos: I Love You. (sending failed)

Girlfriend: Do you love me???

Akpos: I Love You Baby. (sending failed)

Girlfriend: Never speak to me again!

Akpos: I Love You Sweetie (sending failed).

Girlfriend: Do you want to end our relationship?

Akpos: I’m fed up of this shit!!! (message sent).
