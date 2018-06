A guy was in a cave, looking for treasure. He found an old lamp, rubbed it, and a genie came out. The genie said, “I will grant you three wishes, but your ex-wife will get double.”The man agreed and said, “I wish I had a mansion.”The genie granted it, and his ex-wife got two mansions.The man said, “I would like a million dollars.”The genie again granted it and his ex-wife got two million dollars.Then the man said, “Scare me half to death.”