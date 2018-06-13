Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Chasing Girls  (Read 398 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Chasing Girls
« on: Aug 17, 2015, 11:27 PM »
The following conversation ensued between a 70-year-old man and his wife:

Old man: Do you get jealous when I chase small girls?

Wife: No. Even dogs chase after cars but they can’t drive
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 