Jun 13, 2018, 11:18 PM
Topic: One liner Joke: Chasing Girls (Read 398 times)
The following conversation ensued between a 70-year-old man and his wife:
Old man: Do you get jealous when I chase small girls?
Wife: No. Even dogs chase after cars but they can’t drive
