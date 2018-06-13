A local FM Radio station was running a contest, and Akpos phoned up.The Radio presenter said:“Congratulations on being our first caller, all you have to do is answer the following question correctly, to win our grand prize.”“That’s fantastic!” Akpos shouted in delight.“Feel confident?” she asked. “It’s a maths question.”“Well, I am an Engineer and have been teaching and practising maths for almost 10 years, ” Akpos proudly replied.“Ok then, to win our grand prize of 2 return tickets for an adventurous trip to Sambisa forest and an opportunity to meet Boko Haram’s boss Shekau and the Chibok Girls Face to Face:What is 2+2?”Akpos replied, “10”!!!