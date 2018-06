The following was a whatsapp conversation between Akpos and a lady online:Lady: What car are you driving?Akpos: A Mercedez Benz S Class…Lady: I feel so comfortable talking to you.Akpos: …which I rented this morning…Lady: I should tell you that I have a boyfriendAkpos: Because my BMW 7 Series is with the mechanicLady: I forgot to tell you that my boyfriend and I broke up yesterday