The American police style: Investigate he’s a thief till you find an evidence to catch him.The China police style: Chase the thief till he gets tired, then you catch him.The Arab police style: Kidnap the thief’s wife and threaten the thief to surrender.The Indian police style: Allow a pretty damsel sing for him to lure him closer, and then you catch him.The Nigerian police style: Catch any person on the street; beat him until he agrees he is a Thief.