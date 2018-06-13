Pages: [1]   Go Down

One liner Joke: Hard work
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his father one evening:

Akpos: Dad, I’m tired of doing homework.

Father: Now, son, hard work never killed anyone.

Akpos: I know, but I don’t want to be the first.
