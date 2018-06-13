A woman and a man are involved in a car accident.It’s a bad one, caused by the woman’s reckless driving.Both of their cars are demolished but amazingly neither of them are hurt.After they crawl out of … cars, the woman says;“So, you’re a man. That’s interesting. I’m a woman. Wow, just look at our cars! There’s nothing left, but fortunately we are unhurt. This must be a sign from God that we should meet and be friends and live together in peace for the rest of our days.”The man replied,” I agree with you completely. This must be a sign from God!The woman continued, “And look at this, here’s another miracle. My car is completely damaged, but this bottle of wine didn’t break. Surely God wants us to drink this wine and celebrate our good fortune.” Then she hands the bottle to the man.The man nods his head in agreement, opens it, drinks half the bottle and then hands it back to the woman.The woman takes the bottle, immediately puts the cap back on, and hands it back to the man. The man asks, “Aren’t you having any?”She replies, “Nah. I think I’ll just wait for the police to come and collect their evidence.”(drunk driver offence)• Adam ate the apple again! Men will NEVER learn! Women will never change!!! *