While visiting a village school, the Minister Education became provoked at the noise the unruly students were making in the next room.Angrily, he opened the door and grabbed one of the taller boys who seemed to be doing most of the talking.He dragged the boy to the next room and stood him in the corner. A few minutes later, a small boy stuck his head in the room and pleaded, “Please, sir, may we have our teacher back?”