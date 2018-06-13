Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Mayweather versus Pacquiao

Short Joke: Mayweather versus Pacquiao
Aug 18, 2015, 01:38 AM
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and Emeka:

Emeka: Are you ready for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight?

Akpos:  Yes

Emeka:  I hear the fight tickets are going for as high as £96,000.

Akpos: What a shame. Even David versus Goliath was free to watch.
