Joke of the Day: Customer Care
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his boss at work:

Boss: *shouting* Akpos!, Akpos!!! Come to my office now..!

Akpos: Yes Sir

Boss : Akpos, I saw you arguing with the customer who just left. I have told you on several occasions that the customer is always right. Do you understand?

Akpos: Yes sir, the customer is always right!

Boss : So what were you arguing about ?

Akpos: He said you are a stupid he goat and an idiot, sir!

Boss: That bastard. What did u say to him?

Akpos: I told him he’s right…

Akpos has now been suspended from work.
