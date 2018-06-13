The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his boss at work:Boss: *shouting* Akpos!, Akpos!!! Come to my office now..!Akpos: Yes SirBoss : Akpos, I saw you arguing with the customer who just left. I have told you on several occasions that the customer is always right. Do you understand?Akpos: Yes sir, the customer is always right!Boss : So what were you arguing about ?Akpos: He said you are a stupid he goat and an idiot, sir!Boss: That bastard. What did u say to him?Akpos: I told him he’s right…Akpos has now been suspended from work.